Chilly fall pattern will linger through weekend

Cool fall weather will settle in for the start of October through the weekend. An upper-level disturbance will bring developing midday clouds and a few light, scattered showers this afternoon. Skies will clear overnight as we enjoy the Full Harvest Moon, with another full (blue) moon coming up on Halloween.

High pressure will bring the sun back Friday, and will be the chilliest air of the season so far, with temperatures in the afternoon in the 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy in the low 60s. Showers are likely Sunday afternoon, and that will hold readings mainly in the 50s before we gradually warm up next week to seasonal levels.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty light showers later. High 64

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of evening showers. Low 42

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold morning. High 61 (40)

Sunday: Clouds increase, showers. High 58 (44)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 63 (43)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67 (44)

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High 70 (49)