Chilly day, few flurries before sunshine returns

Weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Chance of a few flurries, partly sunny and cold. High 30
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy then clearing, few flurries, bitter cold. Low 16
  • Friday: Brilliant sunshine, frigid morning. High 38
  • Saturday: Sunny, milder afternoon. 19/46
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. 28/49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The atmosphere and conditions may be just right to produce a few flurries but no accumulations today. The sky will gradually clear this afternoon. It will be breezy with the high temperature in the 30 degree range.

There will still be a slight risk of a flurry early this evening but the air that will move into the region tonight is very dry. Skies will be crystal clear by daybreak. With barely a breeze it will be a perfect night for temperatures to bottom out in the mid-teens.

Highs tomorrow will get back into the mid to upper-30s with abundant sunshine. Saturday and Sunday look milder, highs in the 40s.

Bundle up and have a great day!

-Bob

