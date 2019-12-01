Chilly, damp weather returns, little snow overnight

Low pressure over the lower Great Lakes briefly pushed mild air in a dry slot earlier today, but a cold front pushed through this afternoon, accompanied showers and even a few small thunderstorms with pea-sized hail due to cold air aloft.

Eventually, a coastal storm will take over, bringing a blast of wintry weather to the Northeast that will trigger more travel delays. Wraparound showers and gusty winds will continue overnight, transitioning to snow showers with falling temperatures into the 30s. A light grassy accumulation is possible over higher terrain by morning.

Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will prevail during the week ahead, without any significant storms.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Falling to 42

Monday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, blustery, brisk, cold. High 37 (34)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (30)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 (31)

Thursday: Sunny, milder. High 48 (30)

Friday: Clouds increase, breezy. High 46 (33)

Saturday: Sun, crisp. High 43 (28)

Sunday: Clouds return, shower late. High 46 (31)

