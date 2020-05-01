Chilly April pattern will recur next week after warm weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We all know April was abnormally cool and damp. To be exact, the average temperature was 49.2 degrees in Columbus, 3.9 degrees below normal. April 2020 was the third coldest in recent decades, after 2018 (47.7 degrees) and 1997 (48.4 degrees).

Rainfall was plentiful–4.22 inches at John Glenn International Airport–and nearly an inch above normal. Other parts of the city registered more than 5 inches of rain. More significantly, the rainfall surplus for the year (19.31 inches from Jan. 1-Apr. 30) was 11.4 inches above normal. This is even more precipitation than what fell the first four months of 2019 (17.36 inches) and 2018 (15.75 inches), which were also wet.

The outlook for early May is not promising, if you like warm weather, despite a warmer weekend, with a high Saturday in the low 70s. (The average high reaches 70 in early May in Columbus.)

NOAA’s 6- to 10-day forecast from the Climate Prediction Center indicates below-normal temperatures and rainfall will prevail during a portion of early May, particularly later next week.

April was a stormy month in the U.S.. On Apr. 12, there were 797 reports of severe weather (Storm Prediction Center), more than on any other day of the year, followed by Apr. 8 (518) and, oddly, Jan. 11 (557). April produced more than 3,000 severe weather reports nationwide.

During the first four months of 2020, 593 tornadoes have been confirmed so far by the Nation Weather Service. April 2020 was the deadliest month for tornadoes in the U.S. since March 2012. Mississippi recorded 98 tornadoes in April, followed by Alabama (67) and Georgia (65).