Chance of Storms With Two Fronts, Today and Tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms.High 83

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and storms, then clearing. Low 64

Thursday: Partly cloudy, p.m. showers and storms, possibly severe. High 85

Friday: Mostly sunny. 83(62)

Saturday: Sunny, warm. 84(59)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Another upper level disturbance and a weak front moving across the area will keep our weather a bit unsettled again today. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly this afternoon and evening especially south and southeast. There is chance of isolated strong or severe storms.



Tomorrow starts out with sunshine before another faster moving front slides northwest to southeast across the state. That front will bring more chances of storms. Strong or severe storms are possible, especially south. Thursday’s high will be around 85.

Behind that front high pressure will build into the region bringing us a dry Friday and weekend. Skies will be sunny and weekend highs will be in the mid-80s.

The next chance of rain will be on Tuesday.



Happy Hump Day!

-Bob