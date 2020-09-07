Chance of storms today and a warm-up on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers with storms north. High 86

Tonight: Scattered showers, chance of storms ending late. Low 66

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, very warm and humid. High 88

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. High 89

Thursday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms late. High 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Showers and scattered storms associated with a frontal boundary near Lake Erie should weaken this morning. As the boundary drifts south today convection should about split the state. Showers and a chance of storms will be more likely from northern Ohio to counties just south of I-70. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight any showers and storms will taper off in Central Ohio with rain chances lingering north. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

The same frontal boundary moonwalks north as we dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. With a southerly flow it will be hotter and humid both days with highs well above normal. Then it will drop south Thursday through Friday with high pressure and cooler air back in the region by the weekend.

I hope you have a good holiday!

-Bob