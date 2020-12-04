Chance of showers today, colder weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly cloudy. Temps in the 30s/Wind Chill in the 20s

Today: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles, rain southeast. High 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 31

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder. High 39

Sunday: Partly sunny, chilly. 25/38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 27/37

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 28/41

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We will be in the near miss category for rain showers developing in the Ohio Valley today. The most likely areas to get rain will be south of the Ohio River though some showers will migrate north into areas well southeast of I-71.That will leave us with a chance of some sprinkles in Columbus and dry weather northeast. The high will be in the low to mid 40s.

After the rain retreats to the east it will still be mostly cloudy tonight. A cold front will cross the area from northwest to southeast bringing in colder air for the weekend. Tonight’s low will be near freezing.

The shift in wind direction, to the northwest will bring more lake-effect snow showers into northeast Ohio tonight. Meanwhile a system moving west to east near the Ohio River may bring a rain-snow mix to southern Ohio. In Central Ohio skies will be partly sunny this weekend. Highs tomorrow and Sunday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s.

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!!!

-Bob