Chance of light snow and drizzle today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Light snow or drizzle, patchy a.m. fog. High 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty drizzle. Low 31

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39

Thursday: Cloudy and cool. High 38 (29)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 (27)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 35 (25)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Light snow, along with some rain/snow mix, is moving into the area from the west this morning. Patchy fog will also develop during rush hour. For any spot that snow sticks the total should be less than a half-inch. That may be enough for a few slick spots to develop. It all should melt as we get closer to 40 this afternoon.

Most of the rain or snow will end this afternoon in Central Ohio. There is a slight risk of leftover drizzle or freezing drizzle in northeastern counties into the evening. There will be a chance of rain until around midnight. The low temperature will be right around freezing.

High pressure from southern Canada will build into the region tomorrow. It looks like the clouds will still be stubborn but partly sunny skies will be possible. Highs will again be around 40.

The path of the next storm looks like high pressure from Canada will force it even farther south as it makes its way from the Plains and finally up the east coast. Even the wraparound snow seems like it will skirt the Ohio Valley Thursday and Friday. We will get a chilly northerly breeze from the storm. Weekend highs will be in the mid-30s.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

-Bob