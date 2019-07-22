Chance of Frontal Storms, Then Comfortable

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Chance of showers and storms, cloudy and cooler.High 77

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies late. Low 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 79

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. 81(58)

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 84(61)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front will continue to work its way southeast of I-71 as we head into the afternoon. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger until at least early afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will be reached early this afternoon, around 77, and then slowly fall several degrees before sunset.

Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy tonight as high pressure muscles into the area from the Great Plains. Dew points, which are in the 70-degree range with temperatures to match this morning, will drop dramatically be daybreak tomorrow. The lows will be near 60.

Tomorrow will be sunny with quite a bit of sunshine and high temperatures well below average. Highs will be in the upper 70s with continued northerly breezes.

Surface high pressure will dominate this week’s weather. That means a dry and sunny forecast with gradually warmer days with comfortable humidity levels. By this weekend high temperatures will climb to near 90 again

Have A Great Day.

-Bob