QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, hot & muggy, storms late, high 91

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 86

Friday: Mainly sunny, hot, high 90

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated pm storms, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Today was a much brighter, warmer day with temps at or slightly above normal in most areas with a fair amount of humidity. Expect mostly clear skies to continue into the overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower 70s. Expect a good deal of sunshine to start the day on Wednesday and continue through the morning hours.

We will see our temps surge into the middle 80s with a fair amount of humidity by lunch on Wednesday with highs into the lower 90s with high humidity making it feel like it will be in the upper 90s. Late in the day on Wednesday we will be closely watching as a weak frontal boundary will push into our area.

This boundary will be interacting with a fairly unstable atmosphere, especially in the northern half of the state (think I-70 & north), where we could see some isolated strong to severe storms late afternoon and into the evening hours. The main threat with these storms will be strong gusty winds. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a “slight risk” of severe storms late on Wednesday.

Besides the main threat of gusty winds, some of these storms could produce some hail and brief heavy rainfall as well. And because of the atmospheric setup with this system, there is a very low risk, but a risk of a spin up tornado Wednesday evening. Rainfall threats should not be of a major flooding concern, as the boundary and the cells should be moving, and not training across our area.

Behind this boundary we will take a break from the 90s on Thursday with highs back near normal in the mid 80s with clearing skies. Friday will be mainly sunny and hot again with highs near 90. We will push into the lower 90s for Saturday with a few isolated late day pop-ups. Our atmosphere will get a bit more unsettled for the 2nd half of the weekend into next work week.

Expect highs in the upper 80s on Sunday with scattered storms expected in the afternoon and evening hours. A stalled frontal boundary will interact with our area for the early part of next work week, keeping highs near normal in the mid to upper 80s, and chances of afternoon to evening storms will be around on Monday and Tuesday.

-Dave