How much snow will Columbus get? Tracking winter weather in Ohio

A winter weather advisory will be going into effect in Central Ohio this afternoon and continuing though Tuesday. This advisory will be in effect as rain showers change to snow, then stick and begin to accumulate.

Widespread, snowfall totals could reach 2-4″ in Central Ohio and will add to slick spots on the road during the evening and then morning commute. This will be the first measurable snowfall of the season, which is a little later than normal. Typically, the first measurable snow happens on November.

Heading into the afternoon, the Live VIPR Radar has been snowing a mix of rain and snow showers. While many areas have seen snow falling from the clouds, the white stuff has not been sticking yet.

Thanks to warmer weather this weekend, road surface temperatures are a little too warm for snow to stick until after sunset.

For the rest of the afternoon and into the evening driver, temperatures will continue to fall into the low to mid 30s. By sunset and the end of the evening drive, mixed precipitation will change over to just rain.

A breezy wind out of the north will pick up with gusts around 30 mph tonight. This will help to pump in colder air and lower temperatures into the mid 20s. The colder temperatures won’t be the only thing helping snow showers in the area. As the cold wind moves over warmer water, we will also see some lake enhanced snow.

Snow showers will still be around early Tuesday morning, but thin out by the afternoon. Even as showers thin out Tuesday afternoon, we’ll be left with cold and breezy conditions.

Most of the measurable snow will fall tonight into tomorrow morning. Widespread, we will see 1-3″ of fresh powder by the morning drive. Snowfall totals will be higher farther north of I-70 thanks to colder air in place earlier and lake enhanced snowfall.

Remember that you can download the NBC4 mobile weather app or check in with NBC4i.com/weather for the latest forecast for Central Ohio.