Central Ohio sees first snowflakes of fall 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Portions of central Ohio saw their first snowflakes of the season as quick flurries blew through the region Sunday.

Mostly areas north of Columbus saw the flakes, with snow reported in Westerville and Mt. Vernon as the temperatures dropped and the wind blew through the area.

The snow and the cold will likely be short-lived for now, with temperatures set to climb back into the 60s by mid-week, with sun and clouds, but no precipitation in the forecast through at least next weekend.

