NWS Radar flooded with bugs, not rain Tuesday afternoon

This afternoon the National Weather Service office out of Cleveland was showing returns on the local radar and it wasn’t something that was in the forecast: bugs.

This is not rain being observed by the radars across IN/OH/PA today. Care to take a guess as to what is traversing the region? Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

This is not uncommon, as the radar that is in use at the NWS offices across the country has been known to pick up many things from bugs, to birds, rain, snow, sleet, hail, dust, debris, and more.

This afternoon the NWS office noted through followers of its page, that it was most likely large bugs and/or birds.

Looking at our LIVE VIPIR RADAR scans during the afternoon from the Cleveland radar, we could indeed see the same thing. Interestingly, and expectedly, the winds at the time were out of the west at about 5-10 miles per hour.

This would make sense, as many times when you see this on radar, the larger bugs (most likely dragonflies here) or birds will be chasing the smaller bugs in the area, or directed by the current winds.

You will also be able to see this with bats on radar, when they are chasing their meal down, which is typically be directed by the winds. In this case, you can see the movement of the dragonflies moving from west to east, following the winds at this time.

Pretty neat stuff! If you have pictures or video of the dragonflies that you would like to share with us, we would love to see them, send them to stormteam4@wcmh.com

If you have questions about bugs, rain, radar, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave