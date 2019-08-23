Normal highs start dropping fast, a sign Autumn is near

It is not a huge deal yet, but we did have our normal high temperature drop today to 83°. Today was also the coolest afternoon high of the entire Summer at 76°.

But the trend over the next month will be for the normal high temps to continue to drop, about 9° in the next 30 days. That is a bit more shocking considering that since June 23rd, we have had our normal high be either 84°or 85° each day.

Below is a list of normal high temps from June 23 – Dec 23:

84° June 23

85° July 23

83° August 23

74° September 23

63° October 23

49° November 23

38° December 23

The normal lows also are about to start a bigger drop.

Below are a list of the normal lows on the 23rd of each month:

64° June 23

66° July 23

64° August 23

54° September 23

43° October 23

34° November 23

25° December 23

Just because the normals are dropping, do not think we are done with the heat yet though. We have had at least 1 day in the 90s every year in the past 9 years.

The last time we did not hit 90 in September and/or October was in 2009 (also a year where we hit 90+ only 5 times). In the past 2 years we have had 5 & 6 days in the 90s in September.

If you have questions about highs, lows, climate, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave