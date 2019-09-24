Near record heat heading into October

Has this month seemed to be pretty warm? Unlike what you would expect to start Autumn? Well we are on pace to have one of the warmest Septembers on record here in Columbus.

The heat looks to extend into the month of October as well! In fact, we should see a brief cool down on Thursday of this week due to a weak front and clouds.

Record temps this time of the year are in the 90s, generally the lower 90s.

BELOW IS A LISTING OF RECORD HIGHS FOR THIS TIME OF THE YEAR FOR COLUMBUS, OHIO:

9/24: 92° (2010)

9/25: 93° (1900)

9/26: 92° (2017)

9/27: 92° (2017)

9/28: 92° (1959)

9/29: 96° (1953)

9/30: 92° (1953)

10/1: 89° (1952)

10/2: 88° (1919)

October has only hit 90° four times in Columbus

10/5/1951: 90°

10/7/2007: 91°

10/8/2007: 90°

10/15/1897: 90°

Normal high temps this time of the year are only in the lower 70s

9/24: 74°

9/25: 73°

9/26: 73°

9/27: 73°

9/28: 72°

9/29: 72°

9/30: 71°

10/1: 71°

10/2: 70°

Temperatures will remain generally above normal heading right into the month of October and through at least the first week. In fact, looking at the one month, and three month outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA, it keeps us above normal, generally, for the rest of the year.

It should be noted, that even though the outlooks are for above normal, we still will have some days that run below normal too.

If you have questions about climate, heat, or any other weather questions, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave