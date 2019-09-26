Most of Ohio now considered abnormally dry

It should come as no shock that we have even more of the state of Ohio considered dry or worse this week. If you remember from late last work week during the Football Friday Nite games, heavy rain fell in Franklin & Licking Counties.

This area is not considered dry, but most areas nearby are. The shocking thing about this week is how much of the state is considered “abnormally dry” or worse.

Drought conditions for Ohio:

9/17/19: 18% Abnormally Dry (or worse), 5% moderate drought

9/24/19: 66% Abnormally Dry (or worse), 9% moderate drought

We are currently on pace to have the 5th driest September on record, as Columbus has had just under 7/10ths of an inch of rainfall. It is hard to believe after the very very wet spring we had.

How long has it been since we were this dry?

For the state of Ohio, the last time we had this much of the state considered dry or worse was back on the week of August 16th, 2016, when 70% of the state was dry or worse.

On Halloween of 2017 was the last time we had this much of the state considered under a moderate drought or worse.

It is a mixed bag in the Midwest & US for drought conditions

Right now in the Midwest, 27% is considered abnormally dry or worse, 8% at moderate drought or worse, and about 1% is considered in a severe drought.

Nationally (including Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico), 36% is considered dry or worse, 16% in a moderate drought or worse, 4% in a severe drought or worse, and about 1/2% is under an extreme drought. That is in parts of Texas where the worst drought is.

The drought conditions should get worse by next week

The US Drought Monitor runs until Tuesday at 8am each week. So far we have had very tiny amounts of rainfall the last few days, and the outlook for the next 5-7 days is very dry as well.

While there is a chance, it will not help push us to the normal .55-.65″ per week we need this time of the year.

I will update this next week on Thursday as the data becomes available. Until then, if you have questions about rainfall, drought, or any other weather, email me dmazza@wcmh.com

