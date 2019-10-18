More of Ohio in “drought” conditions this week

The latest data from the US Drought Monitor shows some good & bad news for Ohio and Central Ohio. We did have an improvement in the amount of the state that is considered “abnormally dry” or worse, but more than quarter of the state is now under a “moderate drought”.

We do have a chance of a few isolated showers Saturday overnight into early Sunday, and better rain chances Monday night and into Tuesday. So I do not really expect an improvement of our drought conditions with next week’s monitor coming out, but we will see and keep our fingers crossed.

Below are the listing comparing this week to last week across the state, and for our counties under “moderate drought” conditions.

Ohio Drought Conditions:

This week: 68.4% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Last week: 71.5% dry or worse, 18% moderate drought

Franklin County Drought Conditions:

This week: 76% dry or worse, 15% moderate drought

Last week: 76% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Coshocton County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 92% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Delaware County Drought Conditions:

This week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Last week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Fayette County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 82% moderate drought

Last week: 93% dry or worse, 2% moderate drought

Knox County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 66% moderate drought

Licking County Drought Conditions:

This week: 67% dry or worse, 24% moderate drought

Last week: 67% dry or worse, 8% moderate drought

Logan County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Madison County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 53% moderate drought

Morrow County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 12% moderate drought

Pickaway County Drought Conditions:

This week: 86% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Last week: 49% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought

Union County Drought Conditions:

This week: 97% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

Last week: 97% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

If you have questions about the drought, rainfall, climate, or any other weather question, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave