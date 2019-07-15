Hottest temps in years possible late this week

Consider this your early warning… it will be very hot later this week. Temps on Monday pushed into the lower 90s with some spots pushing near triple digit heat index values.

Later this week we will have area-wide heat index, or “feels like” temps in the triple digits. One of the big question marks that we will be how much rainfall we see from the remnants of Barry.

Heat index chart – NWS

If we end up seeing more rain Tuesday-Wednesday, I think temps will not reach the highest readings in years (in the middle 90s), but we will have even more humidity with dewpoints in the mid to near upper 70s late week.

If we end up seeing less rainfall, then the dewpoints will be a little lower (still low 70s to mid 70s possible), but this will yield highs in the middle 90s, and should push to the warmest readings in 3-7 years.

Either way, we should have triple digit heat index values as soon as Thursday afternoon and 105+ heat index values possible starting on Friday and maybe into the start of the weekend for Saturday.

According to our local NWS office (Wilmington, OH), the criteria they use for issuing a Heat Advisory is a heat index forecast of 100°+

Days since last Excessive Heat Warning – Iowa State Met

If the heat index tops 105° or more, an Excessive Heat Watch/Warning may be issued. It has been since July 5th of last year since our last Heat Advisory, and July 4th was our last Excessive Heat Warning

If we hit 95 on Friday, it would be our hottest reading since June 11th, 2016. If we were able to eek out a 96 degree day, that would be the hottest since August 31st, 2012!

Below is a list of the hottest days of each year:

2019: 94° July 2nd

2018: 94° July 1st, 5th

2017: 93° June 12th, 16th

2016: 95° June 11th

2015: 93° June 12th

2014: 94° June 18th

2013: 95° Sept. 10

2012: 101° July 6th, 7th (97° on Aug. 31st)

Bottom line, these temps will not be record hot (but close), but the heat index values will be dangerous. Frequent breaks, lots of fluids, and staying in cool spots during the middle of the day when the heat is worst is important.

