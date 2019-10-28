Halloween forecast: Lots of tricks not many treats

After nearly perfect start to the work week, things are going to start to tumble down hill right in time for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

Another system will be forming and digging its way northeasterly up into our backyards. On a plus note, we we will see mild temps through most of the work week with temps remaining in the middle 60s at least through Halloween, before a big drop for Friday and the upcoming 1st weekend of November.

HERE IS WHAT TO EXPECT FOR HALLOWEEN:

A low to our southwest will develop and start to drive back up to the north. This will bring up rain chances during the day on Wednesday, but will keep temps above normal in the mid to upper 60s.

The good news is that warmer air will move north Wednesday night, and will keep temps in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday night, but it will be wet.

By Thursday we will see that low continuing to lift north, and it will push a cold front up into our area by the time the kids get off the bus Thursday afternoon and will have the front near I-71 by Thursday at sunset.

So right now I expect that temps will still be in the lower 60s to near 60 by the Trick or Treating hours on Thursday. Click here for a full listing of all the local Trick or Treating times.

I think rain chances will be very high (70%-80% as of now) for the Thursday evening forecast. As the front pushes through near/after sunset the winds will pick up too, with gusts into the 20-30mph range.

Above is the rainfall forecast through Thursday morning, and notice for most of our area, we are ranging from 2/5″ of rain to almost 4/5″ of rain.

But the more moderate to heavy rain will occur during the day on Thursday.

The latest model showing an inch or more of rainfall during the day and evening hours on Thursday.

Again, it will be mild at least for the Trick or Treating hours on Thursday, and that isn’t a bad thing. In fact, Friday highs will struggle into the upper 40s with wind, so it could be worse.

Below is a listing of times in your community for Trick or Treaters.

If you want to add a location or see an error, please email stories@nbc4i.com.

Ashville Oct. 27 4-5:30pm

Athens Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm

Bexley Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Bucyrus Oct. 31 5-7pm

Canal Winchester Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm

Centerburg Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Chillicothe Oct. 31 6-7:30pm

Circleville Oct. 31 5-7pm

Circleville DBA Oct 29 5-6:30pm

Columbus Oct. 31 6-8pm

Danville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Delaware Oct. 31 6-8pm

Dublin Oct. 31 6-8pm

Fairfield Township Oct. 31 5-7pm

Fredericktown Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Gahanna Oct. 31 6-8pm

Genoa Township Oct. 31 6-8pm

Grove City Oct. 31 6-8pm

Hilliard Oct. 31 6-8pm

Johnstown Oct. 31 6-7:30pm

Lancaster Oct. 31 6-7:30pm

London Oct. 31 6-8pm

Marion Oct. 31 5:30-7:30pm

Marysville October 31, 6-8pm

Mount Sterling Oct. 31 6-7:30pm

Mount Vernon Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Nelsonville Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

New Albany Oct. 31 6-8pm

New Lexington Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Newark (door-to-door) Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Newark Downtown on the Square Oct. 31 5-6:30pm

Newark Downtown on the Square Oct. 31 5-6:30pm

Pataskala Oct. 31 6-8pm

Pickerington Oct. 31 6-8pm

The Plains Oct. 31 5:30-6:30pm

Plain City Oct. 31 6-8pm

Powell Oct. 31 6-8pm

Reynoldsburg Oct. 31 6-8pm

Richwood Oct. 31 5-7pm

Somerset Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Sedalia Oct. 26 6-7:30pm

South Bloomfield Oct. 26 4-6pm

South Solon Oct. 31 6-8pm

Upper Arlington Oct. 31 6-8pm

Waverly Oct. 31 5-6:30p (parade at 7pm)

Westerville Oct. 31 6-8pm

West Jefferson Oct. 31 5:30-7pm

Whitehall Oct. 31 6-8pm

Worthington Oct. 31 6-8pm

We will continue to track this complicated forecast, and update it through the week online and on-air.

-Dave