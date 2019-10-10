Drought Monitor, some good, some bad news

The latest data from the US Drought Monitor shows some mixed results for Ohio and Central Ohio. We did have an improvement in the amount of the state that is considered “abnormally dry” or worse, but more of the state is now under a “moderate drought”.

With rain in the forecast Friday overnight into Saturday, this will help a bit, but not enough. Typically we should get about 3/5″ of rain per week this time of the year, so if we only get rain 1 day during this drought monitor cycle, this will not help improve conditions.

Below are the listing comparing this week to last week across the state, and for our counties under “moderate drought” conditions.

Ohio Drought Conditions:

This week: 71.5% dry or worse, 18% moderate drought

Last week: 80.6% dry or worse, 12% moderate drought

Franklin County Drought Conditions:

This week: 76% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Last week: 63% dry or worse, 4% moderate drought

Coshocton County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought

Delaware County Drought Conditions:

This week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Last week: 89% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought

Fayette County Drought Conditions:

This week: 93% dry or worse, 2% moderate drought

Last week: 93% dry or worse, 1% moderate drought

Knox County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 66% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought

Licking County Drought Conditions:

This week: 67% dry or worse, 8% moderate drought

Last week: 66% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought

Logan County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 65% moderate drought

Madison County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 54% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 53% moderate drought

Morrow County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 12% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought

Union County Drought Conditions:

This week: 98% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

Last week: 98% dry or worse, 14% moderate drought

If you have questions about the drought, rainfall, climate, or any other weather question, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave