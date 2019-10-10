Drought Monitor, some good, some bad news

The latest data from the US Drought Monitor shows some mixed results for Ohio and Central Ohio. We did have an improvement in the amount of the state that is considered “abnormally dry” or worse, but more of the state is now under a “moderate drought”.
With rain in the forecast Friday overnight into Saturday, this will help a bit, but not enough. Typically we should get about 3/5″ of rain per week this time of the year, so if we only get rain 1 day during this drought monitor cycle, this will not help improve conditions.
Below are the listing comparing this week to last week across the state, and for our counties under “moderate drought” conditions.
Ohio Drought Conditions:
- This week: 71.5% dry or worse, 18% moderate drought
- Last week: 80.6% dry or worse, 12% moderate drought
Franklin County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 76% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought
- Last week: 63% dry or worse, 4% moderate drought
Coshocton County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought
- Last week: 100% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought
Delaware County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought
- Last week: 89% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought
Fayette County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 93% dry or worse, 2% moderate drought
- Last week: 93% dry or worse, 1% moderate drought
Knox County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 100% dry or worse, 66% moderate drought
- Last week: 100% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought
Licking County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 67% dry or worse, 8% moderate drought
- Last week: 66% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought
Logan County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought
- Last week: 100% dry or worse, 65% moderate drought
Madison County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 100% dry or worse, 54% moderate drought
- Last week: 100% dry or worse, 53% moderate drought
Morrow County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 100% dry or worse, 12% moderate drought
- Last week: 100% dry or worse, 0% moderate drought
Union County Drought Conditions:
- This week: 98% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought
- Last week: 98% dry or worse, 14% moderate drought
If you have questions about the drought, rainfall, climate, or any other weather question, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave