Drought conditions slowly improve to finish October

The latest data from the US Drought Monitor shows a bit more of good news for Ohio. We did have an improvement in the amount of the state that is considered “abnormally dry” or worse, but more than quarter of the state is still under a “moderate drought”.

There were not a whole lot of changes across the state, even though we had some decent rainfall numbers across the area over the past weekend. The biggest changes were down in Hamilton County, and Butler county. Most of the rest of the state was unchanged

Heading into the first monitor of the month of November, I think the record rainfall of 1-2″ across our area on Halloween should help put a good dent in the moderate drought conditions. That along with more consistent rainfalls at the end of October should help.

Below is the 24hr rainfall totals through the end of Halloween. Areas in green were estimated at 1-2″ of rainfall, and much of that area is considered at least abnormally dry or worse.

Below are the listing comparing this week to last week across the state, and for our counties under “moderate drought” conditions. As you can see, of the 11 counties locally where we have “moderate drought” conditions, there was no change in any of the counties from last week.

Ohio Drought Conditions:

This week: 61% dry or worse, 25% moderate drought

Last week: 64% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Franklin County Drought Conditions:

This week: 76% dry or worse, 15% moderate drought

Last week: 76% dry or worse, 15% moderate drought

Coshocton County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 92% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 92% moderate drought

Delaware County Drought Conditions:

This week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Last week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Fayette County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 82% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 82% moderate drought

Knox County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Licking County Drought Conditions:

This week: 67% dry or worse, 24% moderate drought

Last week: 67% dry or worse, 24% moderate drought

Logan County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Madison County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Morrow County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Pickaway County Drought Conditions:

This week: 86% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Last week: 86% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Union County Drought Conditions:

This week: 98% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

Last week: 98% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

If you have questions about the drought, rainfall, climate, or any other weather question, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave