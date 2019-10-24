Drought conditions slightly better in Ohio this week

The latest data from the US Drought Monitor shows some good news for Ohio. We did have an improvement in the amount of the state that is considered “abnormally dry” or worse, but more than quarter of the state is still under a “moderate drought”.

Basically everything stayed unchanged with some light rain that had dropped last week. Now parts of the southern part of the state had some heavier rainfall. This includes Gallia county which was “dry” a week ago, and is now back to normal.

Below are the listing comparing this week to last week across the state, and for our counties under “moderate drought” conditions. As you can see, of the 11 counties locally where we have “moderate drought” conditions, there was no change in any of the counties from last week.

Ohio Drought Conditions:

This week: 64% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Last week: 68% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Franklin County Drought Conditions:

This week: 76% dry or worse, 15% moderate drought

Last week: 76% dry or worse, 15% moderate drought

Coshocton County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 92% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 92% moderate drought

Delaware County Drought Conditions:

This week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Last week: 89% dry or worse, 52% moderate drought

Fayette County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 82% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 82% moderate drought

Knox County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Licking County Drought Conditions:

This week: 67% dry or worse, 24% moderate drought

Last week: 67% dry or worse, 8% moderate drought

Logan County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 73% moderate drought

Madison County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 100% moderate drought

Morrow County Drought Conditions:

This week: 100% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Last week: 100% dry or worse, 26% moderate drought

Pickaway County Drought Conditions:

This week: 86% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Last week: 86% dry or worse, 5% moderate drought

Union County Drought Conditions:

This week: 98% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

Last week: 98% dry or worse, 74% moderate drought

If you have questions about the drought, rainfall, climate, or any other weather question, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave