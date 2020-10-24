Brisk, chilly weekend, drying out

A cold front brought rounds of showers and storms Friday evening, bringing an abrupt end to a late October warm spell, after two days with readings topping out around 80 degrees.

Much cooler has moved into Ohio today, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s at kickoff at Ohio Stadium at noontime, accompanied by a chilly north wind of 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will linger much of the day, before we see some partial clearing toward evening. The sky will turn partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

High pressure will slide from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast, keeping the weather quiet and crisp all weekend.

A return flow will develop from the southwest Monday with and moisture will meet up with a frontal boundary approaching from the west. Low pressure will form in the southern Plains and bring another period of wet weather to start the workweek.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, much cooler, late clearing. High 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 39

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 53

Monday: Cloudy, showers likely. High 59 (46)

Tuesday: Showers early cloudy, cool. High 52 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (41)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 52 (42)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 54 (38)

Have a good weekend! -Ben