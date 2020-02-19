Brisk and colder to end the work week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: More sunshine, cold. High 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, very cold. High 29

Friday: Brilliant sunshine, frigid morning. 16/37

Saturday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. 19/44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today. With the chilly northwesterly breeze the high temperature will only make it into the mid-30s or about 5 to 10 degrees below average. Wind chills will go from the upper teens this morning into the upper 20s this afternoon.

Cloud cover will thicken up tonight. The breeze will be northerly and very chilly. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by daybreak. Wind chills will drop into the upper-teens and even the low teens by daybreak.

It will be even colder Thursday but Friday will be the coldest morning of the week. Thursday highs will only get into the upper-20s. Arctic high pressure will build into the region Thursday night. That will deliver very clear skies and calm the winds, a perfect set-up for a very cold night. Friday the morning low will be in the teens. Highs will get back into the 30s with the abundant sunshine.

Saturday and Sunday look milder, highs in the 40s. It looks like the next chance of rain will be Sunday night and Monday.

Have a wonderful day! Stay warm!

-Bob