Brighter Sunday, more rain on the way for central Ohio

Sunshine helped dry out the sodden soils after an early morning freeze with readings in the mid-20s. Brighter skies dimmed with encroaching high clouds, holding readings to the mid-40s, well below the normal of 53.

A disturbance moving northeast up the Ohio River valley will bring periods of rain overnight and Monday morning, mixing with snow in the northern part of the state early on. Clouds will linger on Monday in a northwesterly flow, keeping temperatures on the cool side (40s).

Brief clearing Tuesday with high pressure will be followed by increasing clouds and another wave of rain Tuesday nigh into Wednesday morning with low pressure tracking through the Midwest. Warmer weather late week will make it feel more like spring, but with showers and a few storms possible.

Tonight: Periods of rain, cool. Low 40
Monday: Showers, chilly. High 49
Tuesday: Clouds increase, showers p.m. High 56 (36)
Wednesday: Few showers early, mostly cloudy. High 58 (46)
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 65 (44)
Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. High 58 (46)

