Bright sun, cold to start weekend, wintry mix Sunday

Chilly Canadian high pressure over the Ohio is responsible for a cold, dry start to the weekend, with plenty of sun. Morning lows dipped into the mid-10s, the coldest morning of this mild month so far (3.5 degrees above normal). Temperatures hovered a little below freezing this afternoon, and will fall back into the mid-20s tonight, under increasing high cloud coverage.

Low pressure moving through the Intermountain West will slowly develop over the southern Plains this weekend. A piece of upper energy will bring a period of snow turning to a light wintry mix Sunday afternoon/evening, with light accumulations and some slippery areas.

As the main low-pressure system gains strength and tracks northeast toward the lower Ohio Valley Monday, after a brief midday mix mainly rain will take over. The northern counties will see a more extended period of snow and ice north of U.S. 30. As the storm pushes east into Pennsylvania Tuesday, there will likely be a switchover from morning rain showers to a few hours of snow, with minor accumulations in the northwest.

Cold and brisk weather with dry conditions will return behind the storm by midweek. Another storm coming out of the Southwest will move across the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday to the Mid-Atlantic coast. Most of the moisture will stay south, though some light snow is possible early Thursday, with brisk winds and cold conditions.

Forecast

Saturday: Bright, sun, cold. High 31

Tonight: Becoming cloudy late. Low 25

Sunday: Light snow/wintry mix p.m. High 33

Monday: Periods of rain, snow mixed north. High 36 (30)

Tuesday: Rain showers ending as flurries p.m. High 40 (35)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 37 (27)

Thursday: Flurries, brisk, colder High 30 (25)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 34 (20)

Have a good evening! -Ben