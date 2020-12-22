Brief surge of mild air, before wintry blast on Christmas Eve

High pressure stretching from southeastern Canada to the Tennessee Valley resulted in some thinning of the persistent overcast after days of cloudiness and light precipitation. Temperatures edged up into the low 40s, which is slightly above average, and will only dip down into the low 30s overnight, with partial clearing.

A brisk southerly flow will develop Wednesday behind high pressure sliding off to the east, boosting temperatures to around 50 degrees. The mild weather will not last beyond a day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, with showers arriving later in the evening.

A powerful low-pressure system and strong cold front will blast across the central and eastern states, arriving in Ohio early on Christmas Eve, accompanied by rain in the morning that will switch to a brief period of snow in the afternoon, before ending by early evening. Temperatures will plummet from the low 40s to the low 30s, as winds gust past 30 mph.

A secondary cold front will usher in the coldest air of the season so far just in time for Christmas. Gusty northwesterly winds will cause the wind chill to dive into the single digits. Snow showers will coat the ground overnight into Friday, providing most of Ohio a white Christmas. Temperatures will only peak in the mid-20s with a mix of clouds and sun Christmas Day.

The weekend will bring moderation and more seasonal chill. A snow/rain mix is likely Monday.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 43

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light breeze. Low 32

Wednesday: More sun, breezy, mild. High 51

Christmas Eve: Rain to snow p.m., windy, colder. High 46

Christmas Day: Windy, cold, early flurry. High 19 (12)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 32 (14)

Sunday: Clouds increase, snow at night. High 36 (23)

Monday: Wintry mix. High 37 (30)