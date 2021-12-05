COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, breezy, chance of showers late. High 55

Tonight: Showers, gusty winds. S 14-18 Gusts to 30 Low 50

Monday: AM showers, clearing, windy W 10-18, Gusts to 31, falling temperatures. PM temp 37

Tuesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 32 (22)

Wednesday: Chance of snow. High 35 (25)









FORECAST DISCUSSION

We are in for a December roller coaster ride as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek. High pressure, which brought us clear skies and sunshine yesterday, will continue to move east. Meanwhile low pressure in the northern Plains is heading towards the Great Lakes. It will become increasingly cloudy ahead of that system and the winds will shift to the south and pick up to about 10-15 miles per hour. By late this afternoon and evening a warm front will lift across the Buckeye State and rain will also move in from the southwest. In response to that warm front today’s high will be in the low to mid-50s.

A cold front will cross the region from west to east tonight bringing possible soaking rain. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and a half-inch tonight with another quarter to half-inch tomorrow.

It will be very breezy with and behind that front Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures for tomorrow will be tricky. Tomorrow’s high temperature will be in the mid-50s, but that will occur before daybreak. The temperature will fall during the day and into the mid-upper-30s by sunset. Winds will be about 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 32 miles per hour. Wind chill values will be as low as the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Monday night will be windy and very cold with lows in the low 20s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs around freezing. There will be a chance of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Happy Sunday!!

-Bob