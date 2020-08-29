Breezy start to weekend, lower humidity to follow

A cold front is ushering in drier air for the weekend, as the remnants of Laura move off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Northwesterly winds will be gusty, before settling down tonight as high pressure builds in. A very comfortable air mass will settle tonight and Sunday, with overnight readings dipping into the 50s.

High clouds will arrive late Sunday as the flow turns southwesterly. A return flow of more humid air will bring an increasing opportunity for scattered showers ad storms. Cloudiness will hold daily highs to the low 80. Cooler and less humid weather will return by next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, becoming less humid. High 84

Tonight: Clearing, comfortable. Low 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 77

Monday: More clouds, warmer. High 82 (62)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High 82 (64)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 83 (67)

Thursday: Clouds linger, few showers. High 82 (66)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 79 (62)

Enjoy your weekend! -Ben