Breezy spring day before rain returns tonight and tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy. High 68

Tonight: Scattered showers late, breezy. Low 53

Wednesday: Scattered showers, windy and warm. High 69

Thursday: Showers likely, thunder possible. High 67 (54)

Friday: Early AM showers, breezy. High 59 (52)

Saturday: Clearing skies. High: 60 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Did you see the moon’s halo last night? My friend Samuel Garner captured this great shot. The halo is caused by light refracting off ice crystals/cirrus clouds high in the atmosphere and is usually a sign of rain in about 24 hours. Looks like that’s going to work out this time too.

Low pressure is moving to the northeast out of the Southern Plains today. The rain shield ahead of it is as far east as central Indiana. Skies will become cloudier here during the day and rain showers will reach Central Ohio by late afternoon or evening. This first batch of showers will linger into tomorrow. A warm southeast breeze will help push highs back into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Low number one will head into the Great Lakes tomorrow while the front associated with it extends south but to the west of the Buckeye State. Showers will taper off during the day tomorrow in Ohio. Low number two in Oklahoma will develop on the frontal system in the southern states.

Rain with thunderstorms possible will develop on that front as it moves into Ohio Thursday. That rain will track through the region and on into the northeast U.S. by Friday morning. The southern low, moving northeast will graze western Ohio early Friday. Showers with that low will move through and out of Ohio Friday morning.

After several days in the 60s it will be cooler Friday and through the weekend. It will dry out on Friday. It will be sunny and cool Saturday. There will be more showers Sunday, then clearing and cooler Monday’

Happy Tuesday.

-Bob