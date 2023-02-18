The weather moderated after a cold start near 20 degrees. Considerable sunshine and a southwesterly flow on the western side of high pressure over the Southeast boosted afternoon readings into the low 40s. High clouds ahead of a weak disturbance will keep temperatures from falling below the low to mid-30s tonight.

Winds will increase on Sunday, raising temperatures back into the mild 50s, with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower will pop up Monday afternoon, as a cold front crosses the state, bringing slightly lower temperatures.

A clipper system will pass north of the Great Lakes early Tuesday, resulting in some cloudiness and a continuation of mild weather. A stronger storm coming out of the southwest will bring a more significant rain event Wednesday. Readings could flirt with 70 degrees again on Thursday, with windy weather, before cold air moves by the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds increase, not as cold. Low: 34

Sunday: Clouds giving way to sun, windy, milder. High 54

Presidents Day: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 50 (40)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 56 (39)

Wednesday: Rain develops. breezy. High 55 (37)

Thursday: Early rain, clearing, windy, warmer. High 68 (49)

Friday: Partly sunny, brisk, colder. High 37 (29)

Saturday: Snow to rain. High 36 (28)