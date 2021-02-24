Breezy and warmer with isolated showers today, more snow melt

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated showers. High 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 27

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 40

Friday: More sunshine. High 43 (24)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 51 (34)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 50 (37)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure from the Deep South is moving east as a cold front pushing into central Ohio from the west. There will be scattered light showers with the moisture starved front. The rain chances will increase as the front moves into southeastern Ohio. It will be warm and breezy ahead of the front. Winds will be around 15 mph with gusts to near 30. The early afternoon high will be in the upper-40s. Temperatures will slide back around 40 by sunset behind the front.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy post frontal. With cold northwest winds the low temperature will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow high pressure centered over the Mississippi Valley will build across the area and move off to the east Friday. Tomorrow will be sunny and cool. Temperatures will be near normal Friday with a partly cloudy sky. The month of February ends with the warmest temps of the year Saturday and Sunday, around 50-degrees.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob