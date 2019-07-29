Breezy and warm, storms tonight

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, slight chance of stray pop-up. High 87

Tonight: Showers, thunderstorms. Low 69

Tuesday: Showers, thunderstorms, sticky. High 81

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, isolated shower southeast. High 82 (67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (62)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

The sky will be partly sunny through this evening, with moderate humidity and a warm southwesterly wind. The weather is ideal for today’s NBC4 Family Discount Day at the Ohio State Fair.

An isolated shower/storm could crop up toward evening, but coverage will be scant well ahead of a cold front moving through Illinois into western Indiana. A line of showers and storms has developed ahead of the front that will push into northwestern Ohio this evening. With clouds thickening a bit later on, the temperature will top out in the mid- to upper 80s.

Showers and storms will move into central Ohio with a pre-frontal trough overnight and linger on Tuesday, until the front passes to the east. Ahead of the front, it will be a muggy night, but not as warm tomorrow with off-and-on showers and a few storms.

Drier and cooler air will move in behind the front midweek, bringing back pleasant humidity levels. Like last week, there will be a gradual return to warmer and more humid conditions for the second weekend of the Ohio State Fair.

Have a good afternoon! -Ben