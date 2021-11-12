COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Increasing clouds, windy again, isolated PM showers. High 56

Tonight: Rain showers changing to snow showers, windy. Low 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow showers early. High 42

Sunday: Cloudy, chance of AM rain/snow mix, then rain showers. High 44 (32)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 43 (31)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

It is a dry and brisk start to our Friday morning. The temperature will dip to around 40 with a chilly breeze by daybreak. Like yesterday the winds will pick up this morning. By late morning it will be breezy with winds at 15-20 and wind gusts as high as 30.

Winds will peak at in the lower 20s. Wind gusts will peak near 40. Wind chills will stay in the 30-33 range. High ambient temperatures will be in the mid-50s, right around “normal”, thanks to cooler air beginning to filter into Central Ohio in the wake of yesterday’s frontal passage. By tomorrow morning that air will be much colder.

Chances of rain showers will increase late afternoon with the rain becoming more likely this evening and tonight. After midnight the rain showers will mix with snow showers before changing to all light snow and tapering off before daybreak. The morning low will be in the low 30s.

Tomorrow’s high will only be around 43 which will be just about the temperature for that 3:30 Kickoff for the Buckeyes versus the Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. It won’t quite as breezy as this afternoon but wind chills will be in the low-mid 30s.

There will be a chance of showers Sunday and Sunday night. Once again light rain will mix with light snow showers overnight. Once again the chances of any snow sticking will be very low.

Highs will be in the 40s through the beginning of next week with cold mornings around freezing. It looks like the next warm-up will be Wednesday with a high near 60.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob