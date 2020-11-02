Breezy and chilling beginning to the week with a warming trend up next

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Fair skies, windy and cold. Temp: 30

Today: Patchy frost, partly cloudy and windy. High 46

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 35

Election Day: Brilliant sunshine, milder. High 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. 39/63

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. 43/65

Friday: Few clouds and warm. 44/66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After yesterday’s premature winter blast, high pressure centered well to our southeast is spreading into the Ohio Valley. The results will be winds around 10 to 13 mph rather than 24-40 mph. We will still have some wind gusts in the 20s this afternoon. Aside from patchy frost early we will enjoy a drier air mass and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, still well below average (59) but even that will change this week. Tonight will be clear and cold. The low will be near freezing in the city.

A huge ridge will move east to eventually take in almost all of the eastern U.S. That will combine with sprawling surface high pressure to keep the Ohio Valley dry for the rest of the week. It will also lead to un-November-like temperatures as we warm up every day until by the weekend highs will be around 70.

Have A Great Monday!

-Bob