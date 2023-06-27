COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lesser-known, minor meteor shower is occurring through early July, peaking on the night of June 27, although cloud cover will obscure the best chance to catch a few meteors Tuesday night in central Ohio.

Clearer skies on Wednesday night may provide a brief window to see a few stray meteors, far away from city lights.

However, Don Stevens, director of Perkins Observatory at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, noted, “We are heading into the shortest nights of the year and the Moon being up, there will be little darkness. Not ideal conditions to be sending people out just for a subpar shower.”

The Bootid meteor shower appears in the northern sky coming from the direction of the constellation Bootes. The June Bootids are normally uneventful but occasionally put on a brief noteworthy show, most recently in 1998, according to spaceweather.com.

The comet associated with the Bootids is known as 7P/Pons-Winnecke, which has a relatively short orbit around the sun once in a little more than six years, traveling near Earth’s orbit to a point past the orbit of Jupiter.

A meteor shower occurs when Earth moves through a corridor of debris leftover from a comet or asteroid. The tiny particles burn up entering our atmosphere due to friction, emitting fast-moving streaks of light, or meteors.