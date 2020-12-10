Bonus day: 50s and sunshine in December, wet weekend coming

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Fair skies, patchy fog and cold. Temperature around 30

Today: Mostly sunny. High 53

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 36

Friday: Partly sunny. High 56

Saturday: Showers likely, breezy. 43/55

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. 38/44

Monday: Partly cloudy. 28/37

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With surface high pressure building into the region skies are pretty clear for the start of the day. The lack of clouds or strong surface winds have allowed for yesterday’s warmth to slip away. Patchy dense fog that is limiting visibility to around a mile has developed and may get thicker. The good news is that with another day of December sunshine temperatures will rise from the 20s and 30s to warmer than 50 this afternoon especially southwest where temps may reach the mid-50s.

Tonight skies will become partly cloudy and one computer model is hinting at some spotty, very light precipitation mainly northwest of I-70 corridor. It will be milder. Tonight’s low will be around 35.

Tomorrow high clouds will move into the Ohio Valley from the west ahead of a developing low pressure system. The increasing southwesterly flow ahead of that system will push temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday a cold front will bring rainy and breezy weather into the state from the west. Highs will still make it into the 50s. Saturday night the rain moves out and much cooler air will move in behind it. Some rain may changeover to wet snow showers. That will bring temperatures down to the 30s and 40s, closer to normal for almost mid-December.

Have A Great Thursday!!

-Bob