We enjoyed a breezy, balmy mid-November day. High pressure over the Southeast is pumping mild southwesterly winds northward, sending temperatures into the mid- to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies, 15 degrees above normal.

Enjoy the warmth because another November cold front is on the way. Showers will arrive overnight and linger Thursday morning, dropping temperatures into the low 40s mid-morning, with little recovery in the afternoon and a stiff west wind.

Fair and chilly weather is expected for the beginning of the weekend, with some clouds. Temperatures will start off in the 20s Friday morning and just get into the low 40s in the afternoon. Conditions will moderate as the wind becomes southerly Saturday and Sunday and high pressure slides farther east.

Moisture is limited, but some showers will develop Sunday ahead of a cold front that will usher in a blast of cold, drier air to start the holiday travel period next week.

Forecast

Tonight: Mild evening (low 60s, cloudy, breezy, rain late. Low 43 Thursday: Blustery, colder, early showers, clouds linger. High 47 Friday: More sunshine, light winds, chilly. High 41 (28) Saturday: More clouds. High 47 (30) Sunday: Cloudy, showers developing p.m. High 52 (37) Monday: Mostly cloudy, turning colder. High 42 (36), falling into 30s