After a rainy, mild Thanksgiving with temperatures in the upper 40s, a strong cold front blew through last night changing rain showers to flurries. The temperature plummeted into the upper 20s by morning and have only risen a few degrees.

Lake-effect/enhanced snow showers that left an early coating and slick spots will end, and a cold, gusty northwesterly wind will diminish by evening. The sky will partially clear overnight, with a cold start to Saturday in the mid- to upper 20s. High pressure south of Ohio will shift east or the region Saturday, resulting in increasing clouds and a southeast breeze. Temperatures will edge up to near 40 degrees.

The weather in Ann Arbor for The Game Saturday will turn wintry, with cloudy skies at kickoff and periods of snow during the game. Temperatures will be just above freezing. Farther south, a rain/snow mix will impact the northern portion of the state later Saturday afternoon and evening, with a few light showers reaching central Ohio.

An Alberta Clipper diving southeast across Lower Michigan and northern Ohio will push a cold front through early Sunday, with any moisture changing to flurries, accompanied by frisk winds and temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s.

The weather looks tranquil next week with moderating temperatures. Highs will reach into the 40s, with some cloudiness Monday into early Tuesday as a weak system passes by to the north. The end of the week will see temperatures rebound into the 50s under partly cloudy skies to start December.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, windy, cold, flurries. High 33

Tonight: Clouds linger, less wind. Low 27

Saturday: Clouds thicken, rain/snow showers late. High 40

Sunday: Windy, cold, snow showers. High 38 (30)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 41 (29)

Tuesday: More sunshine. High 46 (32)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 45 (32)

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder. High 51 (36)