High pressure will drift east of the region, switching winds to the south that will become gusty later in the day (15-25 mph), bringing a rebound in temperatures to the low 50s. Patchy clouds will increase and thicken.

Showers will develop closer to midnight and persist through the night ahead of low pressure in the northern Plains. Temperatures will hold nearly steady in the low 50s.

A gusty cold front crossed the state earlier with a band of rain. Drier air is working in from the west, providing afternoon sunshine but with a drop in temperatures from the 50s this morning to the upper 30s.

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight into Sunday morning, as an upper-level disturbance slides past the Ohio Valley through early Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. The afternoon will bring some sunshine and seasonal readings near 40 degrees.

Dry conditions will continue on Monday, as clouds thicken ahead of a southern system that will eventually bring a few periods of rain Monday night and on Tuesday. A strong cold front will likely arrive on Thursday, with more rain and bring an end to a relatively mild week.

Forecast

Tonight: Few clouds, brisk, colder. Low 23

Sunday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 40

Monday: Clouds thicken, showers late. High 46 (26)

Tuesday: Light rain ending, cloudy. High 48 (43)

Wednesday: Few showers, mild. High 54 (42)

Thursday: Showers. High 46 (40)

Friday: Colder, rain/snow showers. High 42 (36)