Temperatures are holding steady in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies, with a chilly westerly wind gusting to 20 mph. Snow showers have developed across northern Ohio, and a few flurries will reach the central section before diminishing later in the evening. Some clearing will occur overnight, allowing morning readings Monday to fall into the mid-20s.

Skies will start off mostly sunny, with some clouds arriving in the afternoon, and readings again in the upper 30s. A weak system will pass north of Ohio Monday night, adding more clouds and a stray snow shower across the north. The air behind the front will be slightly milder on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and readings in the low 40s.

High pressure will arrive midweek, with more sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the 40s. The next system will pass north of the region later in the week, bringing a milder southwesterly flow and highs rebounding into the low to mid-50s Thursday and Friday. A frontal system could bring a shower Friday, followed by a weekend cooldown.

Forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, brisk, chilly, flurry. High 40

Tonight: Evening flurries, late clearing, colder. Low 26

Monday: Partly Cloudy, chilly. High 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 43 (34)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 46 (31)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 52 (40)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 55 (44)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 48 (35)