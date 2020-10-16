Below normal temperatures as we head into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Frost Advisory west and a Freeze Warning east this morning.

Today: Sunny, cooler. High 55

Tonight: Mainly clear, light wind, areas of frost late. Low 34

Saturday: Frosty morning, sunny. High 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of rain. 42/64

Monday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. 44/61

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. 43/65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The rain is out of here and the leftover clouds aren’t far behind. Skies will become sunny as we go through the morning. Thanks to high pressure building into the region they will stay that way today. The temperature will likely only drop into the upper 30s in Columbus, West of the I-71 corridor there is a Frost Advisory and there is a Freeze Watch to the east. With more cold air moving in, it may get as low as 33 west and into the upper 20s in some low spots east. The high will be in the mid-to-upper 50s, well below the normal 65.

High pressure centered over Ohio along with clear skies and light winds mean another very cold night ahead. Widespread frost will be possible especially east. Tomorrow morning’s low will be in the low-to-mid 30s. Normal is 45.

Sunday will be milder with highs in the 60s. The chances of rain increase Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 60 Monday and in the mid-60s Tuesday. Midweek will be warmer with highs back into the 70s.

Enjoy Your Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob