Beautiful weekend, wintry weather coming early next week

A quiet start to the holiday weekend, with plenty of sun and seasonally chilly readings in the upper 40s. High pressure gliding east just south of Ohio will maintain clear skies and little wind under fair skies, with a chilly morning low near or below freezing Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will bring high clouds and a milder light southerly flow, pushing highs into the mild low 50s. Rain will move in from the southwest overnight, as temperatures dip into the upper 30s by Monday morning, making for a wet commute.

Southern energy will merge with a northern disturbance to intensify low pressure traveling from the western Gulf Coast northeastward along the western side of the Appalachians Monday. Rain will mix with and change to wet snow Monday afternoon, with only light grassy accumulations toward evening, due to warm soil and pavement. Moderate accumulations are likely northwest of Columbus over higher terrain.

The storm will move north across central Pennsylvania and eastern New York, drawing colder air into Ohio, coupled with winds gusting to 30 mph, with periods of snow continuing into Tuesday.

Expect more difficult travel conditions Monday night and Tuesday morning. Additional accumulations will push storm totals into the 2- to 4-inch, heaviest north of Columbus. The southeastern part of the state will see around an inch of snow on the ground.

Low pressure will exit into southeastern Canada Tuesday night, with lingering snow showers ending, except in the snowbelt. Dry and cold weather will prevail the rest of the week. Another storm could bring rain ending as wet snow later next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunshine, crisp. High 48

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 32

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild. High 52

Monday: Rain changing to wet snow p.m., breezy, colder. High 38 (34)

Tuesday: Snow showers, windy, cold. High 34 (27)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, brisk. High 37 (23)

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 39 (24)

Friday: More clouds. High 41 (28)