Wintry mix and snow coming, with moderate accumulations

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Monday/Tuesday

We enjoyed another day of sunshine on this holiday weekend, and seasonally mild temperatures in the low 50s. High pressure gliding east brought a southwesterly flow, with high clouds streaming in ahead of developing low pressure.

Rain will move in from the southwest overnight, as temperatures dip into the upper 30s by Monday morning, making for a very wet commute. Southern energy will merge with a northern disturbance to intensify low pressure traveling north along the western side of the Appalachians.

Rain will mix with and change to wet snow from west to east Monday, but with only light grassy accumulations due to warm ground temperatures. However, a few inches will accumulate northwest of Columbus over higher terrain.

The storm system will continue north across central Pennsylvania and eastern New York, drawing colder air into Ohio, coupled with winds gusting to 30 mph carrying snow showers well into Tuesday. Expect more difficult travel conditions later Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Additional accumulations will push storm totals into the 2- to 4-inch, with the heavier totals north of Delaware and Marysville. The southeastern part of the state will see around an inch of snow on the ground.

Low pressure will slowly exit into southeastern Canada Tuesday night, with lingering snow showers ending, except in the northeast Ohio snowbelt. Dry and cold weather will prevail the rest of the week, with clouds arriving before the weekend. Another storm could bring rain, ending as snow showers next Sunday.

Forecast

Tonight: Clouds thicken, rain after midnight. Low 37

Monday: Rain changing to wet snow p.m., breezy. High 38 (33)

Tuesday: Snow showers (total snowfall 2-4″), windy, cold. High 33 (25)

Wednesday: More sunshine, chilly. High 37 (20)

Thursday: Clouds increase, shower south. High 40 (25)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, light rain. High 42 (34) Saturday: Light rain, mixing with snow p.m. High 40 (36)