Beautiful weekend, warming after crisp start

High pressure over the region is bringing ample sunshine and seasonably cool weather, with a brisk northwest wind. Temperatures High temperatures will reach the mid-60s, then fall back into the low 50s late tonight, as winds gradually turn southerly, and high pressure settles southeast of the Ohio Valley. A few high clouds will develop as a weak system passes north of the Great Lakes.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and a gusty southwest wind, sending temperatures soaring to near 80 degrees, making it feel like early June. High clouds will arrive late in the day ahead of a frontal system in the Upper Midwest.

A slow-moving storm in the southern Plains will open and shift slowly northeast. Assorted weaker disturbances will bring occasional showers and a few embedded storms Monday and Tuesday. The weather will be warm on the south side of a frontal boundary over the Great Lakes, with highs in the 70s to start the workweek. A cold front will cross the state Tuesday, as a wave moves along the Ohio River Valley, with showers and some stronger storms in the afternoon.

The cold front will push south midweek, bringing cooler weather the remainder of the week, with highs near 60 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal. Some clearing will arrive Wednesday, before a southern storm brings clouds and scattered showers late Thursday and Friday.

Forecast