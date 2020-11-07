Beautiful weekend, very mild for November

Beautiful Weekend!

High pressure along the Eastern Seaboard will promote sunshine and mild weather, with readings 15 degrees above normal, in a southwesterly flow through early next week..

The next opportunity for rain will not come until late Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will cross the state early Wednesday. In the meantime, temperatures will continue to remain well-above normal, edging into the low to mid-70s under sunny skies.

Tropical Storm Eta has re-strengthened in the warm Caribbean water north of the Cayman Islands and will impact western Cuba tonight, and eventually threaten South Florida with heavy rain and strong winds, before meandering in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 71

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 47

Sunday: Mainly sunny, little warmer. High 73

Monday: Sunny, balmy. High 75 (50)

Tuesday: Clouds increase, rain late. High 74 (56)

Veterans Day: Showers early, cooler. High 64 (58)

Thursday: Sunshine, cooler. High 60 (41)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle. High 56 (43)

Saturday: Sunny, crisp. High 54 (37)

Have a good weekend! -Ben