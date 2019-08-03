Beautiful weekend, stray showers Sunday

Good Saturday!

We’re enjoying an ideal summer weekend for the final days of the Ohio State Fair, and seasonably warm conditions for the Dublin Irish Festival and Pelotonia Ride Weekend.

High pressure will drift southeast across the Great Lakes, which has lowered the humidity, leaving us with some fair-weather clouds. Temperatures are several degrees cooler than yesterday in a northwesterly flow.

An upper-level disturbance will brush the northeastern half of the state on Sunday, bringing a few clouds and isolated late-day showers.

The weather will gradually become hotter and more humid for the start of the workweek. The next chance for more widespread showers and storms will come with a cold front late Tuesday and Wednesday. Slightly cooler and drier conditions will follow later in the week, although a second cold front could cruise by heading into the weekend.

FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny. High 85

Tonight: Clearing, comfortable. Low 63

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers p.m. High 85

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (66)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, late storm. High 89 (69)

Wednesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 84 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 85 (65)

Friday: Partly sunny, possible storm. High 84 (66)

Have a great weekend! -Ben