Behind a cold front that moved through earlier in the weekend, the humidity lowered. Some clouds sprouted this afternoon, as temperatures rose into the low- to mid-80s.

A secondary push of drier air ahead of a disturbance has triggered widely scattered evening showers and isolated storms that will taper off after midnight. Later tonight will be comfortable, as morning readings fall to near 60 degrees.

High pressure will settle across the region during the first half of the week, providing pleasant weather. Afternoon temperatures will average in the low 80s. Look for a gradual warmup Wednesday, followed by an increasing chance for showers and storms ahead of a frontal system later on Thursday, lingering into Friday.

Nice weather and seasonably warm conditions return next weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Early showers, late clearing. Low 61

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Tuesday: Sunny. High 82 (60)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (59)

Thursday: More clouds, storms late. High 86 (63)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 81 (69)

Saturday: Sunshine returns, less humid. High 83 (64)