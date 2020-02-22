Beautiful weekend forecast for central Ohio

After another cold start in the teens to low 20s this morning following a wintry late week, things are looking up–but you will need your sunglasses!

High pressure over the Southeast will keep our weather spectacularly clear, with one of the driest air masses on record (based on upper-air observations) for February. A southwesterly flow will boost temperatures 10 degrees above normal, with readings in the upper 40s today and low 50s Sunday, and brilliant sunshine.

A storm in Southern California will move into the southern Plains by Monday, spreading clouds and moisture our way later Monday into Tuesday. The weather will remain mild through until a surge of cold air arrives on Wednesday, with snow showers–and a familiar wintry turn the second half of the week.

QUICK FORECAST

Saturday: Brilliant sun. High 47

Tonight: Clear, still cold. Low near 30

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High 53

Monday: Clouds thicken, rain late. High 49 (38)

Tuesday: Rain early, clouds, breezy. High 52 (40)

Wednesday: Showers a.m., blustery, colder. High 41, falling to 34

Thursday: Flurries, very cold. High 28 (24)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 30 (17)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 32 (20)

Have a great weekend!