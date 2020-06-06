Beautiful weekend after muggy period

A more comfortable air mass will settle in for the weekend, with high pressure building down from Canada sweeping the higher humidity south behind a cold front. Sunshine mixed with passing clouds will help dry out moist lawns and fields soaked by recent downpours.

Temperatures will be on the warm side (mid-80s), but cool down slightly on Sunday. Tropical Storm Cristobal will be approaching the Gulf Coast, with landfall expected a little west of New Orleans late Sunday.

High pressure will glide east early next week, allowing temperatures to rebound into the mid-80s Monday. The hottest day of the season so far will likely come on Tuesday as an upper-level ridge strengthens over the East.

The weather the middle of next week will be affected by the future track of the remnants of Cristobal moving northward through the Mississippi Valley, before turning east and crossing the Great Lakes.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 85

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler. Low 57

Sunday: Sunny. High 79

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 84 (56)

Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 92 (62)

Wednesday: Muggy, showers and storms. High 83 (72)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (62)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 73 (60)